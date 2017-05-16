Oregon denied ‘major disaster declaration’ following winter storms

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump has denied the State of Oregon’s request for a disaster declaration in 10 Oregon counties after a major winter storm earlier this year.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a local state of emergency after a long duration weather pattern affected the state this January.
The storm brought heavy snow, freezing rain, landslides and urban flooding.
According to the Presidential Disaster Declaration request sent by the state to President Trump, the weather event totaled over $35 million in damages and protective measures.
Gov. Brown sought federal assistance funds of over $17 million, according to a letter she sent to President Trump.
President Trump recently denied the Governor’s request, according to Democrat Senator Jeff Merkley.
“I am deeply disappointed that President Trump is refusing to extend federal help to Oregon after major winter storm damage this year,” wrote Sen. Merkley. “The denial of a request with such high and demonstrated damages is unusual, and raises questions about how federal disaster response programs will be run under President Trump.”
Sen. Merkley said he believes Gov. Brown will appeal the decision.