Oregon Dept. of Ed. release special ed report cards

Medford, Ore., — Report cards are out for local school districts.

They reveal how schools are doing with special education.

The reports are based on eight different categories including graduation and dropout rates.

Medford School District Director of Special Education, Tania Tong says while they aren’t meeting the state target in all categories, numbers are up from last year.

Medford School District has more than 1,000 special education students.

That’s about thirteen percent of the school population.

“We’ve made some adjustments to our services, and our support, so our teachers have more time to actually mentor, and monitor that for students.”

The report cards also show how Oregon is doing in comparison to national standards.

For more information on how your school district is doing you can visit www.oregon.gov/ode

