Oregon deputy punches homeless man

Ethan Griffith, a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, said 28-year-old Kevin Straw, a transient who has been living in Detroit, was arrested after he continually entered the command post and disrupted crews.
Griffith said Straw was making so much noise that rescuers were unable to hear and communicate with search and rescue personnel.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office addressed the incident in a written statement Monday afternoon, saying they “are reviewing that video along with all other documentation and reports related to the incident.”
Marion County Sheriff Jason Myers said he will provide a statement after the sheriff’s office can “gather all the facts, conduct a thorough review and have an outside agency review our findings.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon also weighed in, calling on the Marion County District Attorney’s Office to launch an investigation into the incident.
“That video is disturbing. It’s violent. Honestly, if that does not represent excessive use of force, I’m not quite sure what does,” said David Rogers, executive director of the Oregon ACLU.
