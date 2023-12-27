Oregon DMV Fees Increasing Jan 1st

OREGON – Driver’s licenses, vehicle tags, registration fees, and many other Oregon DMV service costs are all going to increase with the new year.

Most service fees will only increase by around $3 to $10, but a handful will more than double. For example, a driver’s test for noncommercial vehicles will go from $9 to $45.

The fee increases are part of House Bill 2100, which passed this year in the Oregon Legislature. The bill aims to help the DMV recover costs and avoid service reductions.

Most of the service fee increases by the DMV over the last 20 years have gone to transportation projects throughout the state, and not toward operating costs, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

