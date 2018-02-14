Home
Oregon doctor running for Congress

Medford, Ore. — An Oregon doctor is beginning her campaign to run for Congress. Dr. Jenni Neahring held a campaign kick-off event at Four Daughters in Medford on Wednesday.

The Bend physician has worked in the medical field for more than 30 years. While she no longer practices medicine full-time, she does help local medical centers, when needed.

Dr. Neahring, who is running for the democratic nomination, said she believes the key to fixing the US healthcare system is to lower overall costs and simplify health insurance.

“Most things that we need to fix are tied back to health – not just healthcare – the ways that we’re going to work on making sure we have a robust economy, the way that we look at our infrastructure,” said Dr. Neahring.

Several other democrats have thrown their hat into the ring for the US congress seat, currently held by republican Representative Greg Walden.

