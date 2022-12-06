Oregon DOJ looking to postpone parts of Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore.– The State of Oregon is looking to postpone some provisions of Measure 114.

The DOJ said it wants to delay elements of the law for two months.

Some Oregon chiefs of police and sheriffs across the state have come out against Measure 114.

Now, the Oregon Department of Justice hopes two months will be enough time for law enforcement to get the proper permitting system in place.

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner is the president of Oregon Association Chiefs of Police, “all of us were caught off guard with how quickly this was going to be implemented.”

Measure 114 is scheduled to take effect December 8th, but law enforcement agencies said they’re not prepared to meet the deadline set by the state.

The measure bans high-capacity magazines and requires a permit to purchase a firearm.

Chief Skinner said, “the volume is going to be higher than what we have now which is none because municipalities have not been in this space in Oregon. This has been space that the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association has been in.”

The controversial measure has drawn criticism from some sheriffs and chiefs of police from across the state.

Some have even said they will not enforce the measure.

“There’s some nuances of ballot measure 114 that aren’t really specific,” Chief Skinner said, “It just kind of gives you some generalities of some of the steps we have to take or some of the steps that have to be taken, and that’s the first thing I would say is it’s really unclear who is supposed to take these steps.”

Now, the Oregon DOJ said the state too is seeking a postponement to the part of the measure that requires a permit to purchase a firearm.

The DOJ said local law enforcement won’t be able to process permits applications by the December 8th deadline.

Skinner said, “the municipalities are just not in a great space to be able to handle the influx of people who are going to need a permit to purchase.”

Chief Skinner said the fees built into Measure 114 aren’t enough to offset what it will cost his department.

He said the state has not come up with a uniform application process all law enforcement agencies can use.

Skinner said, “Here in Eugene and across the state, chiefs are committed to implementing this, we just need more time.”

The DOJ said other parts of the measure should take effect as scheduled Thursday “including the process for applying for permits, the restrictions on large capacity magazines, and the requirement that background checks must be completed – and not just requested – before firearms can be transferred”.

On Friday, a federal judge heard arguments in the lawsuit that could block Measure 114 from taking effect.

Several local sheriff’s have called the measure unconstitutional and have already said they won’t enforce the magazine limit if the law is upheld.

The judge indicated Friday that a decision could come early this week.