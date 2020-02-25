Oregon Ducks basketball player makes NCAA history

STANFORD, Calif. (NBC) – Just hours after speaking at Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial in Los Angeles, Oregon Ducks basketball star Sabrina Ionescu was up the California coast in Stanford, making NCAA history.
Ionescu needed just nine rebounds to reach a thousand career boards and with just under two minutes left to play in the third, she grabbed an air-ball from the Ducks’ bitter rivals to reach the milestone.
She became the first player in division one history, men or women, to rack-up at-least 2,000 career points, 1,000 career assists, and 1,000 rebounds.
Teammates said Ionescu was sick, throwing up before the game. Yet, she would go on to grab rebound number ten in the fourth quarter, giving her the 26th triple-double of her career, also an NCAA record.