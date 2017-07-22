Oregon elementary school dropping “Lynch” from name

Portland, Ore. – Three Portland-area schools are in the process of changing their names because of perceived racial associations.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Lynch Meadows, Lynch Wood and Lynch View schools will officially drop the “Lynch” from their names.
While the schools were named for the Lynch family, Centennial School District Superintendent Paul Coakley said the change is being made for newer families coming into the district that may associate the name violent episodes in America’s racial history.
The schools have unofficially been operating as Meadows, Wood, and View elementary schools. The school board will be voting to use the names “for all public purposes.”
However, making the full leap to legally changing the name in the eyes of the local and federal government could face legal and financial hurdles.
Coakley said he doesn’t expect the change to be met with much push-back from the public.