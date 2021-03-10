Oregon Emergency Management to host webinar to discuss earthquake detection tool

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Oregon Office of Emergency Management will host a webinar on Wednesday to present its new ‘Shake Alert’ earthquake detection system. The system will send alerts to most cell phones with specific messages telling you to brace yourself for an earthquake.
The OEM says it uses science and technology to detect strong earthquakes before the effects arrive. You do not need to sign up for the service. The tool goes live Thursday at 11 am.
