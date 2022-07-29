Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Portal closing next month

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon announced it will fully close its emergency rental assistance program in August.

Right now, the rental assistance remains closed to new applicants. However, tenants with current incomplete applications should submit theirs right away.

The portal closes officially on August 12th. After that, applications will continue to be processed for as long as funds remain.

Throughout the pandemic, Oregon Housing and Community Services has paid out over $390 million in rental assistance to over 60,000 households.