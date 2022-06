SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s employment numbers are in and continuing to look up.

In May, the state added 6,200 jobs.

The largest job gains were seen in leisure and hospitality, growing by 3,200 jobs.

In the past year, Oregon payroll has risen by nearly 83,000 jobs.

Oregon’s unemployment rate edged down to 3.6%, down 0.1% from April.

May’s unemployment is the lowest the level has been in more than two years.

It nears Oregon’s record low unemployment rate of 3.4%.