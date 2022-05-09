Oregon farmers can now apply for disaster assistance from the state

SALEM, Ore. – On December 13th of last year, the Oregon legislature approved Senate Bill 892 which establishes a disaster assistance program for Oregon farmers recovering from natural disasters. Now, the application window is open.

The Oregon Disaster Assistance Program will provide state-level assistance in loans until Oregon’s producers can receive USDA Farm Service Agency Disaster Assistance.

The program will calculate the amount of lost income due to natural disasters in 2021 based on the previous three years’ tax fillings.

The maximum assistance is $125,000 or 95% of the three-year baseline.

Applications will be available until June 3rd when assistance will begin to be processed.