Oregon firearm legislation passes final vote

SALEM, Ore. – Firearm legislation created in an attempt to reduce the risk of shooting deaths in Oregon is now headed to Governor Kate Brown’s desk.
Oregon House Democrats said Senate Bill 554 requires guns to be stored safely with either a cable lock or in a locked container. Failure to do so could result in a $500 fine which could increase to $2,000 if the unsecured gun is obtained by an unauthorized minor.
Additionally SB 554 would require owners to report lost or stolen guns within 72 hours, if that timeline is reasonable.
The legislation would also authorize anyone who owns, occupies, or controls a public building to ban anyone who’s actively carrying a gun, including concealed handgun license holders, with the exemption of police officers.
The state defines “public buildings” as a hospital, a capitol building, a public or private school, college or university, a city hall or the residence of any state official elected by the state at large, and the grounds adjacent to each such building. It also includes a portion of a building that’s occupied by a city or state agency.
Last week, SB 554 passed the Oregon House 34 to 24. It then went to the Senate, which approved the bill with a 17-7 vote.
The bill will now go to Governor Brown for her signature.