Oregon fisherman rescued after cliff fall

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff July 11, 2022

DEPOE BAY, Ore. (CNN) – Oregon first responders staged a daring helicopter rescue of an injured fisherman over the weekend.

On Saturday, the fisherman fell off a 40-foot cliff and suffered a compound fracture to his leg.

The US Coast Guard worked with multiple agencies including the Depoe Bay Fire District on the life-saving rescue.

Depoe Bay Fire Chief Brian Daniels said several signs in the area warn people to stay away from the cliff’s edge in this area.

The fisherman is being treated at a Salem hospital.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Skip to content