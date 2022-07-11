Oregon fisherman rescued after cliff fall

DEPOE BAY, Ore. (CNN) – Oregon first responders staged a daring helicopter rescue of an injured fisherman over the weekend.

On Saturday, the fisherman fell off a 40-foot cliff and suffered a compound fracture to his leg.

The US Coast Guard worked with multiple agencies including the Depoe Bay Fire District on the life-saving rescue.

Depoe Bay Fire Chief Brian Daniels said several signs in the area warn people to stay away from the cliff’s edge in this area.

The fisherman is being treated at a Salem hospital.