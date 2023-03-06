Oregon food banks use websites to make it easier for people to find food

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — The need for food is so great that the Oregon Food Bank is shipping out food as fast as it comes in. Empty shelves within the Northeast Portland distribution center is evidence of that.

“It is scary to me knowing how many of our neighbors are facing food assistance,” said Susannah Morgan, CEO of the Oregon Food Bank. “We are going through the highest rates of hunger that this country hasn’t seen since the Great Depression, since the 1930s.”

More than 1.5 million people sought food assistance last year, a 50% increase from before the pandemic, Morgan said.

“Pre-pandemic, we were serving about 860,000 people a year. 2020 was 1.7 million, 2021 it went down again thanks to government intervention to 1.2 (million) and 2022 it went up again— thanks to inflation.” Morgan said.

In 2020, to meet that growing need and help save people time searching for food, the Oregon Food Bank created the Food Finder website. The website uses Google Maps technology that can be used in 14 different languages.