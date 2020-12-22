Oregon girl shares daily dance with letter carrier

3-year-old Ava found something to look forward to every day to make the best of her “stuck-at-home” situation.
Separated between a windowpane, she and USPS mail carrier Ian Simon dance it out every morning. Simon said, “She gets so excited it’s amazing.”
There’s no set choreography, but it is a tradition that started about two years ago and stuck. Simon explained, “One of us started to do a little jig and we just keep on doing it now.”
During the pandemic, Ava’s dad—David Whitlow—tells us this interaction, now means even more. “It starts the day on the right foot,” He said. “He’s really been a sweet person and he’s made a huge difference during this… I don’t know, kind of otherwise dark time.”
He posted a video shot by his wife and a neighbor to TikTok and it’s now been seen around the world.
Whitlow said the response has been overwhelming but in a good way. “I feel like people who’ve seen the video and watched it 30 times and have cried every time, I feel like… they feel like… I feel like when I watch her dance and my wife watches dance.”
During our interview, Simon stopped by Whitlow’s house for one more dance before getting back to his route. And in the eyes of those living in Portland’s Montavilla neighborhood, Simon is delivering more than mail. He said, “A lot of people depend on us through the weather, through this pandemic, through the fires and all the smoke, rely on us to get their Christmas presents online shopping. I love my job.”