Oregon GOP walkout enters day 5

SALEM, Ore. (KGW) – For the fifth day, Oregon State senators have not shown up for work.
Since last week they’ve been a no-show to avoid a vote on a controversial climate change bill.
While the Senate chamber was empty, the Oregon capitol was still very busy.
Protesters lined up in front of the capitol building in Salem Sunday, holding signs supporting the Senate Republicans who have decided not to show up.
It’s their strategy to avoid a vote on a controversial climate change bill, also known as “cap and trade” that’s meant to cut Oregon’s greenhouse gas emissions.
But those against it say it’ll drive businesses out of Oregon and leave people without jobs.
Tuesday, PCUN, Oregon’s farmworker union, will hold another protest urging Republican senators to get back to work. PCUN Executive Director Reyna Lopez said, “We want them to come back and we’re going to do our best to try and make sure that is loud and clear on Tuesday when we have our rally, there’s thousands of people that are coming that have already said they’re coming on social media.”
Meanwhile, House Republicans have released a new statement saying their congressional counterparts in the Senate have walked out for many reasons, and that the “cap and trade” bill was the last straw. They say they’ve felt “strong-armed by the Democratic super-majority.”