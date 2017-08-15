Oregon governor holds eclipse press conference

Salem, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown and other organizations talk about the planning for the solar eclipse.
Various organizations worked to make sure Oregonians and visitors have a safe and fun time during the eclipse on august 21st.
They advised the community to plan ahead.
Oregonians were also warned about the high fire dangers and traffic.
They told people to plan ahead and get to a viewing destination early.
The governor said they haven’t planned for an event quite like this one.
“I also want to extend my appreciation to all the agencies and organizations statewide who’ve worked diligently this past year with community organization and local and federal partners,” Governor Kate Brown said. “Planning for this 2017 total solar eclipse is perhaps the largest scale real world coordinating that the state has taken on and we are more than ready for this event.”