Oregon Guardsmen are on the ground in Poland as war rages in nearby Ukraine Posted by Newsroom Staff March 17, 2022 Members of the 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment left for Poland in January for a nine-month mission. They're training elements of the Polish military. KGW's Joe Rainerie reports.