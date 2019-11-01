Oregon H.S. student in viral “blackface” photo speaks

But now, one of the girls in that photo says she needs to set the record straight. She said the real issue here wasn’t the fact that their faces were painted black, it was the racial slur used to caption the picture.
Jasmine Bates, a freshman at Lebanon High, said she needed to set the record straight. “In my opinion, the picture was innocent until someone made it wrong,” she said.
The picture she’s talking about shows seven teenagers, including her, wearing blackface paint at a high school fundraiser.
She said when she showed up to volunteer Saturday night, the adult chaperones encouraged her to put on the makeup so she could hide in the dark. Then they took the group photo.
Jasmine and her mother Laura said that even after the face paint, and even after the photo was taken, they say none of this madness would have happened if the person had just never made that racist caption and put this on social media.
Jasmine said all week, she’s received hateful messages, even threats. “Everyone else was just attacking, and attacking, attacking and there were death threats and lots and lots of insults and it just really upset me personally because I didn’t do anything wrong,” she said.
Worse, she and her mom said administrators at Lebanon High School are giving them the cold shoulder.
Laura Lewis, Jasmine’s mother, said, “There has been no attempt to console or question or reach out to her at all even knowing she hasn’t been to school since Monday. She went to school Monday and she’s been sick over this.”
Even with the massive criticism, both Jasmine and her mom say that the only person to blame for any of this is the girl who made the racist caption and posted it on social media.
Jasmine said, “I hope that she makes a public apology to everyone that was involved and I hope she knows she hurt a lot of people.”
Jasmine said she does not know what is next for her but one thing she does know is she will not be returning to Lebanon High School.
“I was really excited about participating in it,” she explained. It was an excitement that has since turned into a real-life nightmare.