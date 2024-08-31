Oregon HB 2005: ban on ghost guns goes into effect Sunday

OREGON – Oregon’s new ban on ghost guns is set to go into effect on Sunday.

According to the Oregon Department of Justice, ghost guns create a serious risk to public safety.

Under HB 2005, which passed during the 2023 Oregon legislative session, ghost guns are defined as “firearms that do not include a serial number and are home-built or assembled using parts purchased separately.”

“Responsible gun ownership means respecting the gun laws of our state, and that now includes a ban on unserialized and undetectable ‘ghost guns.’ Oregonians who own guns lacking serial numbers will be in violation of the law after September 1,” said Attorney General Rosenblum. “For the safety of your families and communities please make sure you understand our new law and that you are in compliance.”

Parts needed to assemble a ghost gun can often be obtained online and do not need a background check.

For more information on HB 2005 visit the Department of Justice’s ghost guns webpage.

