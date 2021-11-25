????????????????????????????????????????? Oregon Health Authority won’t commit to metrics to lift indoor mask mandate Posted by by Newsroom Staff November 25, 2021 0 Min Read Last Updated:November 25, 2021 SALEM, Ore (KGW) – Oregon lifted its outdoor mask mandate this week, but OHA still doesn’t have a specific goal at which point the indoor mask rules will be lifted. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: coronavirus COVID-19 mask oregon Newsroom Staff November 25, 2021 Previous Article COVID forecast: Surge in hospitalizations in Oregon unlikely, OHSU doctor says