Oregon health care worker has allergic reaction to Moderna’s vaccine

ENTERPRISE, Ore. (NBC) – A health care worker in Oregon reportedly suffered a severe allergic reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine.
The employee worked at the Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
The Oregon Health Authority said the individual experienced anaphylaxis after receiving the first dose of Moderna’s vaccination.
That person is recovering in the hospital.
A study being led by a team at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is looking into why some people have allergies to the COVID vaccinations.
According to the FDA, fatigue, headaches and muscle pain have been noted as the most common side effects from Moderna’s vaccine.