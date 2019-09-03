Oregon health officials investigate death linked to vaping

SALEM, Ore. – State health officials are investigating a death linked to vaping.
The Oregon Health Authority said they’re looking into a recent death of a person who had a severe respiratory illness following the use of an e-cigarette.
The person, who reportedly died this past July, recently used a vaping device containing cannabis which was purchased from a licensed dispensary.
The symptoms, in this case, are similar to over 200 other cases reported nationwide.
“We don’t yet know the exact cause of these illnesses — whether they’re caused by contaminants, ingredients in the liquid or something else, such as the device itself,” said Ann Thomas, M.D., public health physician at OHA’s Public Health Division.
Symptoms of the illness include shortness of breath, chest pain, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever or weight loss.
The OHA is urging doctors to be on the lookout for signs of the respiratory illness among patients who recently used vaping products. Anyone who experiences the above symptoms should seek medical treatment immediately.
For more information about OHA’s investigation, visit healthoregon.org/acd.