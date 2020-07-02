Home
Oregon hits daily record number of new COVID-19 cases

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon saw its highest-ever single-day total number of COVID-19 cases.

On July 2, the Oregon Health Authority said there were 375 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours. The state total is now 9,394. The latest records beats out one established the day before.

The OHA said, “Oregon has experienced five weeks of case growth and cases are rising faster in our rural communities and in central and eastern Oregon.”

People are urged to wear masks when they’re out in public as mandated by Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

“Masks and face coverings, along with maintaining 6-feet of distancing between people has been shown to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the OHA said.

For more information about the response to coronavirus, you can visit the following websites:

