Oregon Honey Festival celebrates the bees

ASHLAND, Ore.– The sixth annual Oregon Honey Festival is showcasing the work of bees and their owners with plenty of honey and mead to taste.
The festival and conference celebrate all things honey and the importance bees play in the world. It also showcased the Lakota Youth Beekeepers from South Dakota, a group within the native nonprofit organization Lakota Youth Development.
The young beekeepers brought plenty of their honey and cultural views of wisdom and care for the bees and their environment.
“The way that our youth have chosen to do that is to keep bees because not only do we need that for the pollination of our wild, medicinal and edible plants but we also need to support our winged relatives the bees,” said Marla Bullbear, director of the nonprofit.
The Feminine Legacy Beekeeping Conference will be held on Sunday, May 19. The event will highlight eight different women involved in various aspects of beekeeping.
