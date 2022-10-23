Oregon House District 56 candidates met in Eagle Point for a debate

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Both candidates for the Oregon House of Representatives District 56 faced off in Eagle Point on October 23rd.

Just 16 days before election day. Republican candidate Emily McIntire and Democratic candidate Jonathan Chenjeri made their cases to the public.

The debate was hosted by the League of Women Voters of The Rogue Valley and gave voters the opportunity to learn about the candidates, and where they stand on Oregon’s biggest issues.

The candidates talked about Measure 113, that if passed would disqualify state legislators from re-election if they are absent from 10 legislative floor sessions without permission.

They also tackled abortion rights.

Responding to a question about Measure 113, Mcintire said, “I’m not going to commit an absolute yes or no on that. Because there are some things in my moral compass that if they came up and I had absolutely no choice but to walk out I would take it.”

On the topic of abortion rights, Chenjeri had this to say, “Not everything should be political in the sense that I should have a vote on what you do with your body, I would say that we need to certainly defend these rights on the state level because right now that’s really all we have.”

The candidates are running for the newly redrawn district 56, which now covers from Eagle Point to Klamath falls.