Oregon House moves to ban online vape sales

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon House approved a bill to ban online vape sales.
Oregon House Democrats said they advanced legislation that will require face-to-face purchase of vaping products to make it harder for those under the age of 21 to attain them.
“I got involved in this issue when high school students from my district contacted me and told me how easily their peers were getting access to these products online,” said Representative Pam Marsh (D-Southern Jackson County), a chief sponsor of the bill. “We all know vaping is bad for kids. The nicotine in these devices is highly addictive and can negatively impact developing brains. Closing this loophole is important for the health of young Oregonians and has the added benefit of keeping business for licensed Oregon tobacco and vape retailers in state.”
The legislation, House Bill 2261, will move on to the Oregon Senate for consideration.