Oregon House passes bill to ban ghost guns

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon House of Representatives just passed a bill Tuesday that would ban ghost guns.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said House Bill 2005 will ban the manufacturing and sale of ghost guns.

Under the bill people who manufacture, buy, or sell ghost guns could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in jail and a $250,000 fine.

“All guns must have serial numbers, so they can be traced by law enforcement when used in crimes. This bill will help ensure that these deadly weapons are not readily available to those who cannot pass a background check,” said Rosenblum.

The bill also lets local governments choose whether or not firearms are allowed in their public buildings. It will also raise the legal age for handgun and semi-automatic rifle purchases to 21.

The House voted along party lines, with all Democrats voting in favor and all Republicans voting against it. The bill passed 35-24 with one legislator excused.

“Today, our Democratic colleagues passed a disastrous bill that denies Oregonians their right to defend themselves. This bill is unconstitutional, and attacks our 2nd amendment freedoms,” said Rep. Court Boice, R-Gold Beach.

House Bill 2005 has to pass the Oregon Senate before being signed into law.

