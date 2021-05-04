Oregon House passes bill to help rebuild after 2020 wildfires

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that could help homeowners rebuild after last year’s wildfires.
On May 4, 2021, the Oregon House passed House Bill 2289 which will create flexibility for those rebuilding by removing barriers in the permitting process.
HB 2289 allows property owners to rebuild with reasonable alterations to the previous structure without needing to file extensive paperwork.
“So many Oregonians lost everything during last year’s fire season,” said Rep. Brian Clem (D- Salem), the bill’s chief sponsor. “This legislation ensures that fire victims can rebuild in a way that fits their needs without the fear of getting caught up in red tape.”
HB 2289 passed with unanimous support and will move on to the Senate for consideration.