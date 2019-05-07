Home
Oregon House passes controversial vaccination bill

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s House of Representatives has passed a controversial vaccine bill.

The legislation prevents unvaccinated students from going to school except if they have a medical condition.

Unvaccinated kids do have the option to go through online courses to get an education.

The Senate will now vote on the bill. If it approves, Governor Kate Brown has indicated she will sign it.

