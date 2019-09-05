Oregon “Ice Cream Trail” established

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon has been named the “Ice Cream State of the Nation.”
This may be a biased honor because the title comes from the Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council.
But they’ve created an “Ice Cream Trail” for enthusiasts to find the best ice cream shops and creameries in the state.
The council received all of their delicious nominations from local experts: people like you.
Josh Thomas of the Oregon Dairy and Nutritional Council said, “Some of the ones [ice cream shops] we didn’t know about were all throughout the states that people had been going to for years and years, and often times they were ones that their parents or grandparents had taken them to when they were kids.”
The only qualification to be on the map was that the frozen treat—whether it be ice cream, custard, gelato, or even frozen yogurt—had to be made here in Oregon.
If you’re still looking for a good excuse to hit the “trail” National Ice Cream Cone Day is on September 22nd.
The following is a list of local ice cream shops on the trail:
|Rogue Creamery
311 N Front St, Central Point
roguecreamery.com
|Sherm’s Thunderbird Groc.
2553 NW Stewart Pkwy, Roseburg
shermsmarkets.com
|Sweet Cream Hand-Crafted
226 E. Main St, Medford
sweetcream-icecream.com
|Tommi’s Ice Creams
101 SW 4th St, Grants Pass
@tommisfrozencustard
For a complete list, visit: https://odncouncil.org/oregon-ice-cream-trail/