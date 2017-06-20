Home
Oregon is best in U.S. for identifying, supporting homeless students

Oregon is best in U.S. for identifying, supporting homeless students

Education Local News Politics Top Stories Video , , , , , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — Oregon is identifying and supporting homeless students better than any other state in the nation. That’s according to a new report by the Institute for Children, Poverty & Homelessness. The news is encouraging for organizations like Maslow Project, but staff say it’s also not that surprising.

“Oregon’s been really on top of the homeless student problem, since the very beginning,” Maslow Porject Executive Director, Mary Ferrell says, “since legislation was passed back in the 80’s.”

Homelessness is a reality 1 in 10 students face in southern Oregon, but non-profits like Maslow Project aim to ensure they’re not alone through that struggle.

“We make sure they have school clothes, and school supplies so that they can really just come to school ready to learn,” Ferrell says, “but that’s usually not enough and so a lot of our kids especially in high school are working with a case manager.”

The organization partners directly with local school districts to  identify homeless youth and connect them with services. They’ve been at it nearly a decade now, and they see their work paying off.

“About 70% of our seniors will graduate,” Ferrell says, “and the national average for homeless students is only 25%, so we know we’re doing better than the national average.”

That’s why Ferrell was not all that surprised when the Institute for Children, Poverty & Homelessness ranked Oregon first in the nation for accountability for homeless students.

“We’re going beyond just the basics, but really helping them to have a meaningful school experience.”

Ferrell says it’s that type of wrap-around support that leads to long-term success.

“If we can remove those barriers then we can make sure they are in their seats and learning and graduating on time.”

The national study looked at how states use federal funds, implement programs, and provide support to homeless youth. In 4 out of 5 categories, Oregon was at the top. California ranked 22nd in the nation.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics