Oregon joins JUUL Labs investigation

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon prosecutors are joining a multi-state investigation into JUUL Labs’ alleged targeting of youth.
According to the Oregon Department of Justice, they’re looking into the nicotine vaping company’s marketing and sales practices that may have targeted children. In addition, there are allegations JUUL made claims regarding the nicotine content of their products and their use as a smoking cessation device.
“I have long been concerned about how JUUL targets children with their sleek devices and marketing practices. They have almost singled handily gotten a whole new generation of teens hooked on tobacco. JUUL’s aggressive advertising has significantly contributed to a public health crisis in Oregon and across the country. I am proud that my office has taken a lead role in this investigation, and we will work with the coalition to make sure JUUL is held accountable for their actions,” said Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.
In the announcement of the bipartisan investigation, the Oregon DOJ said they’re asking the state legislature to ban the online sale of e-cigarettes.
During testimony before the Oregon legislature, A.G. Rosenblum said, “Internet sales historically have allowed minors relatively easy access to tobacco. No matter how much so-called “proof” is required to make a purchase online, remote sellers just cannot adequately verify the age or identity of remote purchasers. Neither can they verify that their products are being delivered to people who are old enough to legally use them. This legislation is an important step in reducing youth access to these deadly products.”