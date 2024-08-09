Oregon Joint Transportation Committee makes 6th stop in statewide tour

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- The Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation makes its sixth stop on its statewide listening tour in Central Point.

The Transportation Safety and Sustainability Outreach Tour is being conducted to help shape legislation that will be considered during the 2025 legislative session.

The committee is holding public hearings to listen to the concerns and priorities for local transportation needs and long-term safety and maintenance plans for Oregon’s transportation systems.

Senator Chris Gorsek, Co-chair for the Joint Transportation Committee, says ODOT is facing structural funding challenges from declining gas tax revenue, high inflation and legal restrictions on available funding.

“As we go around the state, it helps us to know what, you know, average citizens and local leaders and experts are thinking. We have to find a different way to fund a lot of our maintenance and operations,” Gorsek.

Gorsek says the task of funding all transportation needs is daunting.

He says after the tours conclude this summer, the committee will create work groups to define a proposed bill for the legislative session in January.

