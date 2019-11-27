Home
Oregon judge blocks Trump administration’s insurance mandate for immigrants

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) – A judge has ruled the Trump administration cannot deny immigrants visas because they don’t have health insurance.

A federal judge in Oregon made the ruling Tuesday night.

Judge Michael Simon said President Trump’s rule requiring legal immigrants to show proof of health insurance is inconsistent with the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Judge Simon has previously blocked the administration from implementing the policy.

Now, a nationwide preliminary injunction is in place until the case is resolved.

