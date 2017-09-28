Oregon kidnapping suspect’s alibi is Pokémon Go

Beaverton, Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man accused of attempted kidnapping says he was playing Pokémon Go at the time.
Robert Friesen was arraigned in court Wednesday on charges of first-degree attempted kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.
Authorities say in June, Friesen grabbed a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint and threatened to kill her.
They say he tried to move her toward a car but she screamed and he let her go.
According to court documents, Friesen said he was Pokémon hunting at the time.
The affidavit states the officer looked into the claim and found that Friesen had not captured any Pokémon on the day of the attempted kidnapping.
A reporter asked Friesen, “Would you be willing to talk to us about the accusations?”
“Not at all. Thank you,” he replied.
“Can you say anything about what you’re accused of?”
Friesen reiterated, “I said, ‘Not at all.’”
Friesen has been released on bail.
He is scheduled to be back in court on October 20th.