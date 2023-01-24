Oregon launches hotline for legal advice on reproductive rights

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — The Oregon Attorney General announced on Monday the launch of a hotline to provide people with guidance about the state’s reproductive health laws.

The announcement from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum came one day after the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that established the constitutional right to obtain an abortion. Roe v. Wade was overturned by the court in June 2021.

The number for the Oregon Reproductive Rights Hotline is 503-431-6460.

While the Supreme Court’s decision did not change laws in Oregon and abortion remains legal in the state, Rosenblum said the hotline will serve as a resource for anyone unclear about what the laws are.

“The hotline will fill an important need in our state for callers to understand the status of our reproductive health laws, including issues related to abortion access. This is especially important because we share a border with Idaho, which has a near-total abortion ban,” Rosenblum said in a statement.

Idaho is one of several states where abortion is almost entirely outlawed. In early January 2023, the Idaho Supreme Court dismissed a series of lawsuits that challenged laws almost fully criminalizing abortion in the state. The laws went into effect in August 2022, including one that criminalized all abortions after six weeks of gestation with exceptions for saving a pregnant person’s life or in the case of rape or incest.

Several law firms in Oregon will provide abortion-related legal advice for free. A team of lawyers will return calls within 48 hours after the call is received through the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service.

“I am so grateful to this fantastic group of local lawyers who are energized and ready to help answer callers’ questions and help them navigate this post-Roe era,” Rosenblum said.