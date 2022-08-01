Oregon lawmaker escapes deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California

YREKA, Calif. — An Oregon state representative and her husband escaped the deadly McKinney Fire burning at least 55,000 acres in Northern California.

Democratic Rep. Dacia Grayber and her husband were camping near Mount Ashland over the weekend, just north of the Oregon-California border. Grayber said they woke up in the middle of the night to gale-force winds and ash.

“Kind of looked at each other and said, ‘Do we wait this out? No, no, we got to get out of here.’ So that is what we did,” Grayber said.

The state legislator represents Tigard and Southwest Washington. She is also a full-time firefighter.

“It was just the ash and the wind were so intense and I can’t even imagine what it was like for the firefighters and the people being evacuated, because we were probably 8 to 10 miles away … and we were still impacted by this and you could see it blowing up over the ridge,” Grayber said.

On Sunday morning, fire personnel found two people dead inside a vehicle that was burned in the path of the fire, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was in a residential driveway west of the community of Klamath River, California.