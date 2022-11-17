Oregon lawmaker wants to use Portugal as a model to overhaul Measure 110

(KGW) State Sen. Jeff Golden, a lawmaker from Southern Oregon, saw our piece on drug decriminalization in Portugal and found it instructive. He said he’d like to learn from the European country’s example and see where Oregon’s plan can be tweaked to improve outcomes.

Background: https://www.kgw.com/article/news/loca…

Watch more The Story videos: http://bit.ly/watchTheStory

Follow The Story on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheStoryKGW

Follow The Story on Instagram: https://instagram.com/thestorykgw