Oregon lawmakers consider stronger protections for election workers

SALEM, Ore. (KGW) — The Oregon legislature is looking at increasing penalties for anyone threatening or harassing election workers. It’s in response to that type of behavior increasing here and across the country.
The words were spelled out in giant letters outside the Jackson County Clerk’s Office just after the 2020 election, saying “vote don’t work” and “next time bullets.”
“It made you sick to your stomach, that here all the things happening around the country the threats and harassment of election workers all the sudden now it was right in our faces,” said Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker.
Walker is not the only non-partisan elections official or worker in Oregon to get that sick-to-your stomach feeling. All the disinformation about voter fraud and stolen elections has taken its toll.
So this week, Oregon joined several other states in addressing the safety issue for elections workers.
The House Rules Committee held its first hearing on a bill that would protect information about where workers live. HB 4144 also establishes that the crime of harassment or aggravated harassment of an elections worker be punishable by a maximum of five years imprisonment or $125,000 fine, or both.
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan spoke about the bill she wants to be passed, saying, “House Bill 4144 is about protecting the people who protect our democracy who make our democracy work.”
But Fagan also heard concern from State Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, about the severity of the punishment, which would be increased from misdemeanor to felony.
It is early in the works on HB 4144, which is supported by the Oregon Association of County Clerks.
That association includes Walker, who said, “This is not political for us; as non-partisan elections officials we are charged with making sure your votes are tallied and that we have a successful election each and every election.”
Walker said that is hard, and even dangerous to do, when threats and disinformation are flying. She recommends that if people have questions, to ask trusted sources, including elections officials.
“That is the key in all this is to make sure that we’re getting out good fact-based information so that we can dispel the myths and rumors that are being spread or out there.”