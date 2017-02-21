Oregon lawmakers propose expansion of Oregon Health Plan

Salem, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown testified Monday before the House Committee on Health Care in support of the bill known as “Cover All Kids.” House Bill 2726 will extend healthcare coverage through the Oregon Health Plan to all children living in Oregon up to 300 percent of the poverty level and ensures outreach for the program to newly eligible children.
The bipartisan legislation is co-sponsored by Representatives Alonso Leon, Gilliam, Hernandez, Huffman and Olson and by Senators Boquist, Monnes Anderson, and Roblan.
“It is our duty to ensure that our youngest Oregonians have the tools to grow into healthy adults with access to education, health care, and a bright future,” Governor Kate Brown said. “Oregon children should have the opportunity to be healthy and ready to learn, and Oregon families should feel confident that a medical event will not dramatically change the trajectory of their lives.”
According to the governor’s office, more than 17,000 kids are currently excluded from Oregon Health Plan because of their residency status.
On Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Health Care will hold a hearing on Senate Bill 558, a companion bill introduced in the Oregon Senate.