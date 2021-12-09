Oregon lawmakers push for funding for small ports

COOS BAY, Ore. —Oregon lawmakers are pushing for funding for Oregon’s small ports.

US Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative Peter DeFazio, are involved in the effort, along with the House Committee on Transportation.

The group is asking the Army Corps of Engineers, to include $17-billion set aside for Oregon’s port infrastructure.

In a letter to the Army Corps, the lawmakers requested funds, to ensure navigation infrastructure and authorized waterways are properly maintained. This benefits 23 ports, including Coos Bay.

NBC5 News told you Tuesday, the Port of Coos Bay is poised to become a one-of-a-kind port, for the west coast.

“The number of inquiries that we’ve seen has completely skyrocketed. In the last couple of years, we’ve always had interest from around the globe, I think people look at the port as a great place for future development,” said Margaret Barber with the Port of Coos Bay.

For Coos Bay, lawmakers are asking for over $32-million for the north jetty. As well as over $11-million for a clamshell contract, for future barge and deep vessel traffic.