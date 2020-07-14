Oregon leaders react after Portland protester injured, in serious condition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) – Oregon leaders, including the governor, are denouncing violence after a weekend of unrest that left one protester injured, in serious condition. On Saturday night, protesters gathered in the area around the Mark O. Hatfield U. S. Courthouse, where federal agents were inside, according to Portland police. PPB said that federal officers released tear gas and other crowd-control munitions on the protesters in downtown. One of those protesters was reportedly seriously injured after being hit in the head with less-lethal ordinance.
