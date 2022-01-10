Oregon legislative committees go virtual

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon legislative committee meetings will be operating remotely for the time being due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Tina Kotek announced Monday that all committee meetings during the upcoming legislative session will be conducted virtually.

“We are committed to ensuring the legislative process is accessible and safe during the upcoming session,” Courtney and Kotek said in a joint statement. “The recent wave of cases and hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant is concerning. After conversations with OHSU infectious disease doctors, we decided to move our committees to a virtual format.”

Committee meetings will be live-streamed on the Oregon Legislative Information Site during the upcoming session, which begins February 1. Oregonians are encouraged to make their voices heard on issues they care about by submitting written testimony, or by signing up for video or phone testimony.

The Capitol building will still be open to visitors during regular business hours. However, all employees who are able to work remotely are being asked to do so.