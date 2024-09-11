Oregon man arrested in Weed with enough fentanyl to kill 1.8M people

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – An Oregon man was arrested after a traffic stop near Mount Shasta last week during which officers found a silver revolver, over $4,000, and eight pounds of fentanyl. According to police that’s enough fentanyl to kill 1.8 million people.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on September 4, a deputy with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a white Range Rover for speeding in a construction zone on I-5 near Truck Village Drive.

Police say the driver identified himself as 29-year-old Jose Andalon from McMinnville.

The Weed Police Department’s K9 team assisted during the traffic stop and K9 Drax alerted officers to the odor of narcotics.