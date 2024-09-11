Oregon man arrested in Weed with enough fentanyl to kill 1.8M people

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – An Oregon man was arrested after a traffic stop near Mount Shasta last week during which officers found a silver revolver, over $4,000, and eight pounds of fentanyl. According to police that’s enough fentanyl to kill 1.8 million people.
Just after 10:30 p.m. on September 4, a deputy with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a white Range Rover for speeding in a construction zone on I-5 near Truck Village Drive.
Police say the driver identified himself as 29-year-old Jose Andalon from McMinnville.
The Weed Police Department’s K9 team assisted during the traffic stop and K9 Drax alerted officers to the odor of narcotics.
Officers immediately searched Andalon’s vehicle, finding a gun, cash, and four bricks, which police confirmed contained over eight pounds of fentanyl in pill and powder form.
Andalon was subsequently arrested and faces charges related to the possession and transportation of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, as well as a felon in possession of a firearm.
