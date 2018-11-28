Oregon man donates RV to Camp Fire survivors

BEAVERCREEK, Ore. (KGW) – An Oregon community is coming together, giving what they can to people who’ve lost everything in Northern California’s Camp Fire.
It’s now 100 percent contained, but not before leaving behind widespread destruction. 88 people have died with more than 200 people still missing.
Because so many are without so much, the owners of the Beavercreek Saloon in Beavercreek decided to do something. On Tuesday morning, they were getting ready to hit the road with a motor home filled with donations.
“We have dishes, pots and pans, toilet paper,” said Patrick Whitmore, who owns the Saloon with his partner, Barbara Brooke.
He said when he heard about the devastation in Northern California, he began thinking about how he could help.
“I woke up about a week ago thinking I wanted to share my motorhome with somebody in Paradise because it was just resting in my barn and I didn’t have any plan or any use for it,” Whitmore said.
Soon after he had that thought, someone walked into his saloon.
“I said, ‘Welcome to my restaurant, where do you live?’ and the gal said, ‘I live in Molalla, but my friends here are from Colorado and they’re on their way to Paradise to volunteer,'” Whitmore said.
