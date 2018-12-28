Oregon man first to cross Antarctica solo

ROSS ICE SHELF, Antarctica (CNN) – An endurance athlete from Oregon announced he is the first person to cross the continent of Antarctica—coast to coast—by himself without help.
Colin O’Brady took to Instagram to post photos and wrote, “Finish line!!! I did it!”
O’Brady said he began his trek at the Ronne Ice Shelf, traveled to the South Pole, then crossed to the Ross Ice Shelf.
He documented much of the trip on his Instagram page.
He said a wooden post in the background of one of the photos is the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, which marked the end of his trip.
He said it took him 54 days to traverse the continent.
O’Brady revealed he covered the final 80 miles in one continuous push that lasted more than 32 hours.
Saying he was locked in “a deep flow state.”
Another explorer, Lou Rudd, began a solo trek of Antarctica without help on the same day as O’Brady.
According to a website tracking his expedition, Rudd reached the South Pole on December 13th and is about 90 percent done with the trip.