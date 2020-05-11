Oregon man injured in bear attack

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – A man was injured in a bear attack in rural Lane County.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said just after noon on May 10, a 72-year-old man was walking with his dog in a wooded area near his home about five miles west of Creswell.
During the walk, the man and his dog encountered a bear on the road. The dog reportedly ran at the bear, which knocked the dog down. The man got closer to the bear and yelled. That’s when the bear attacked the man, who was able to fight back before the bear left.
The man was able to walk home after the incident, which left him with cuts and punctures on his forearm, torso and head. Both the man and his dog are expected to fully recover.
“This was a very serious incident and the victim took the right steps by first trying to scare the bear off and then fighting back when he was attacked,” said Brian Wolfer, ODFW South Willamette Watershed Manager. “We extend our well wishes to him and his family and hope for his speedy recovery.”
After the attack, ODFW tracked down a bear in the area and killed it, believing it’s likely the same one involved in the incident.
For more information about what to do during encounters with bears, visit https://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/black_bears.asp