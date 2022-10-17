Oregon mayors asking for $123m to combat homelessness

ASHLAND, Ore. – 25 mayors across Oregon are asking the state for $123 million to address homelessness.

A letter was sent to the three gubernatorial candidates and the legislature on Friday.

The Oregon Mayors Association is requesting the money be distributed on an annual basis.

However, the plan doesn’t include any specifics on what the money can be used for.

Ashland, Medford and Klamath Falls mayor’s are all part of the task force for this plan.

Ashland’s mayor hopes additional funding will be used to build more affordable housing.

“What I would do is take that money and use it to subsidize housing,” Ashland mayor Julie Akins said. “We need more housing, we’re 20 years behind on housing stock re-subsidize so people can afford to live here.”

She said the reason cities are asking for the funding is because of the lack of money they have to address homelessness.

The plan is in its early stages, but in addition to the allocation of money investments in specific shelter and transitional housing projects would be required.